Springboks to face host nation France in crunch World Cup quarterfinal

Their passage was confirmed after Ireland convincingly beat Scotland in the last Pool B match 36-14 in Paris on Saturday evening.

That meant Ireland finished on top of the pool and will now have to play New Zealand in a quarterfinal on Saturday (9pm).

It may well be a tetchy week for the Springboks and France as they build up to Sunday's quarterfinal.

South African rugby fans still will feel a profound sense of injustice that the RWC is taking place in France in the first place after it was snatched away from SA Rugby as the preferred bidders in 2017.

World Rugby's council members however voted otherwise.

Bok fans will also feel their team's most recent clash against France in November last year, should not have resulted in a narrow win for France.