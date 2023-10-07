Rugby

Springboks to face host nation France in crunch World Cup quarterfinal

07 October 2023 - 23:22 By LIAM DEL CARME IN TOULON
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Garry Ringrose of Ireland breaks away to set up the opening try during their 2023 Rugby World Cup match against Scotland at Stade de France.
Garry Ringrose of Ireland breaks away to set up the opening try during their 2023 Rugby World Cup match against Scotland at Stade de France.
Image: Craig Mercer/MB Media/Getty Images

Four years ago, the Springboks were thrust in the role of party poopers and they may well have to perform the same grim task when they tackle the Rugby World Cup's host nation in the quarterfinals next Sunday. 

The Springboks will play France at an expectant Stade de France in the quarterfinals of the Rugby World Cup next Sunday (9pm), reprising the role they played in Japan en-route to the title four years ago. 

Their passage was confirmed after Ireland convincingly beat Scotland in the last Pool B match 36-14 in Paris on Saturday evening.  

That meant Ireland finished on top of the pool and will now have to play New Zealand in a quarterfinal on Saturday (9pm). 

It may well be a tetchy week for the Springboks and France as they build up to Sunday's quarterfinal. 

South African rugby fans still will feel a profound sense of injustice that the RWC is taking place in France in the first place after it was snatched away from SA Rugby as the preferred bidders in 2017.  

World Rugby's council members however voted otherwise. 

Bok fans will also feel their team's most recent clash against France in November last year, should not have resulted in a narrow win for France.  

Boks' star centre Lukhanyo Am opens up on the frustration of being on World Cup standby

He may be the coolest, most unflappable player you could possibly lay eyes on but even Lukhanyo Am admits being on Rugby World Cup standby was a ...
Sport
1 day ago

The match officials in that clash were roundly criticised in the aftermath of the clash. 

The Boks, however, left that game with a real sense the result could have gone their way.  

France lost Antoine Dupont to a red card, before they lost Pieter-Steph du Toit, also to a red. 

The officiating also came into sharp focus with referee Wayne Barnes roundly criticised afterwards.  

SA Rugby's director Rassie Erasmus also made his fingers do the talking on the then Twitter and his pointed remarks of the officiating saw him cop another ban from World Rugby. 

Ireland's win on Saturday night means the Boks will head to Paris where the bed bugs have apparently been biting. 

They are also likely to be experience a fair amount of back biting from the hosts who thus far have welcomed the defending champions with open arms. 

France braced for second 'World Cup final' in five weeks, possibly against the Springboks

France coach Fabien Galthie declared himself satisfied with Friday's 60-7 drubbing of Italy to move into the knockout stages as Pool A winners but ...
Sport
20 hours ago

The clash will have several sub plots.  

There is still a fair amount of conjecture about the availability of France's talismanic captain Dupont.  

His name was added to their growing injury list which includes South African born lock Paul Willemse, flyhalf Romain Ntamack, Julien Marchand, prop Cyril Baille and flank Anthony Jelonch.  

Baille and Jelonch have returned to the team. 

Dupont will have to consult a surgeon who will likely also advise the player on whether a face mask will sufficiently help protect the fracture.  

The mask cannot be made of a hard substance and it cannot be thicker than 25mm. 

Vincent Koch on Boks being switched on for quarters

Vincent Koch has for long cut a content figure in the Bok back seat.  He certainly isn't part of the factory-fitted front axle.
Sport
13 hours ago

“His physical qualities are impressive,” said Karim Ghezal, the team' support coach.  

“He's worked hard physically, done a lot of running, a lot of speed work. Those are his strong points. The next step, is the appointment with his surgeon, who will decide.  

“Physically, he hasn't lost much in the week he's been off, quite the opposite in fact. Physically, he's in great shape.” 

The Springboks too will have several selection posers especially with players coming back into contention after recovering from injury. 

subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Latest

  1. Pirates beat Sundowns on penalties to be crowned MTN8 champions Soccer
  2. Springboks to face host nation France in crunch World Cup quarterfinal Rugby
  3. Record-breaking Proteas start World Cup with win as batters make merry against ... Sport
  4. Ten Hag praises Man United resilience Rugby
  5. ‘It’s a disgrace’: Boks may fly flagless at World Cup over Wada threat Rugby

Latest Videos

Ramamphosa meets Zimbabwean president at Beitbridge border ahead of the 'Border ...
'Private sector must hire South Africans': ANC Gauteng secretary on quotas for ...