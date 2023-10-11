Ronald Malindi’s death from shooting a wake-up call on how champs should be protected
National champions in any sphere of life must be celebrated and treated with respect and dignity
11 October 2023 - 21:53
The brazen shooting in broad daylight in Westbury, Johannesburg, of reigning South African junior bantamweight boxing champion Ronald Malindi, who died of his wounds on Saturday, talks to the flagrant disregard for human life and lawlessness in the country...
