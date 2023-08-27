In 1976 he received his second world title assignment, the notoriously bloody showdown between Argentina’s light-heavyweight world champion Victor Galindez and American Richie Kates in Johannesburg.
Boxing
Stan Christodoulou marks 50th year of world title fights at Usyk-Dubois bout
Image: James Gradidge/Gallo Images
Renowned South African boxing official Stan Christodoulou celebrated his 50th year of world title fights working as a judge in Saturday’s heavyweight showdown between Oleksandr Usyk and English challenger Daniel Dubois.
Dubois, who beat Kevin Lerena on a third-round TKO late last year, was stopped by Usyk in the ninth round of their World Boxing Association (WBA) contest in Wroclaw, Poland.
At the time of the stoppage the 77-year-old had the undefeated Ukrainian ahead 78-73 on his card.
Christodoulou’s first world title bout was as a referee when Arnold Taylor rose from four knock-downs to win the WBA bantamweight crown with a spectacular 14th round knockout of Mexican Romeo Anaya in Johannesburg in November 1973.
Christodoulou started officiating as a teenager in 1963 and was one of the few white officials prepared to work in the black townships, where he saw plenty of action.
In 1976 he received his second world title assignment, the notoriously bloody showdown between Argentina’s light-heavyweight world champion Victor Galindez and American Richie Kates in Johannesburg.
After that his international work-rate shot up and he officiated in some of the biggest fights of the era.
He refereed the 1983 world middleweight title bout between Marvin Hagler and Roberto Duran as well as the 1982 junior-welterweight clash between Aaron Pryor and Alexis Arguello, where his quick actions in the 14th round saved the semi-conscious Nicaraguan challenger from serious damage.
As a judge Christodoulou was praised for having the only correct scorecard in the controversial draw between heavyweight kings Lennox Lewis and Evander Holyfield in 1999.
He had Lewis winning while the British judge had it even and the American had Holyfield the victor.
In the new millennium Christodoulou has been involved in fights involving Oscar De La Hoya, Gennady Golovkin, Canelo Alvarez, Felix Trinidad, Bernard Hopkins, David Haye, Wladimir Klitschko, Andre Ward, Amir Khan, Mikkel Kessler, Manny Pacquiao, Miguel Cotto, Virgil Hill, Felix Sturm, Zab Judah, Shane Mosley and Roy Jones junior.
