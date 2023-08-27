Sport

Boxing

Stan Christodoulou marks 50th year of world title fights at Usyk-Dubois bout

27 August 2023 - 13:33
David Isaacson Sports reporter
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Stan Christodoulou at a weigh-in at Emperors Palace last year.
Stan Christodoulou at a weigh-in at Emperors Palace last year.
Image: James Gradidge/Gallo Images

Renowned South African boxing official Stan Christodoulou celebrated his 50th year of world title fights working as a judge in Saturday’s heavyweight showdown between Oleksandr Usyk and English challenger Daniel Dubois.

Dubois, who beat Kevin Lerena on a third-round TKO late last year, was stopped by Usyk in the ninth round of their World Boxing Association (WBA) contest in Wroclaw, Poland.

At the time of the stoppage the 77-year-old had the undefeated Ukrainian ahead 78-73 on his card.

Christodoulou’s first world title bout was as a referee when Arnold Taylor rose from four knock-downs to win the WBA bantamweight crown with a spectacular 14th round knockout of Mexican Romeo Anaya in Johannesburg in November 1973.

Christodoulou started officiating as a teenager in 1963 and was one of the few white officials prepared to work in the black townships, where he saw plenty of action.

Boxing SA boss removes 'unlicensed' ring announcer during tournament

In a potentially unprecedented move, a high-ranking Boxing South Africa (BSA) official ordered the removal of a ring announcer during a tournament in ...
Sport
23 hours ago

In 1976 he received his second world title assignment, the notoriously bloody showdown between Argentina’s light-heavyweight world champion Victor Galindez and American Richie Kates in Johannesburg.

After that his international work-rate shot up and he officiated in some of the biggest fights of the era.

He refereed the 1983 world middleweight title bout between Marvin Hagler and Roberto Duran as well as the 1982 junior-welterweight clash between Aaron Pryor and Alexis Arguello, where his quick actions in the 14th round saved the semi-conscious Nicaraguan challenger from serious damage.

As a judge Christodoulou was praised for having the only correct scorecard in the controversial draw between heavyweight kings Lennox Lewis and Evander Holyfield in 1999.

He had Lewis winning while the British judge had it even and the American had Holyfield the victor.

In the new millennium Christodoulou has been involved in fights involving Oscar De La Hoya, Gennady Golovkin, Canelo Alvarez, Felix Trinidad, Bernard Hopkins, David Haye, Wladimir Klitschko, Andre Ward, Amir Khan, Mikkel Kessler, Manny Pacquiao, Miguel Cotto, Virgil Hill, Felix Sturm, Zab Judah, Shane Mosley and Roy Jones junior.

MORE:

Boxing SA ratings chair resigns over board decision on unrated fighter

One fallout from the Boxing South Africa (BSA) board’s weekend decision to allow an unrated fighter to challenge for a national title came in the ...
Sport
5 days ago

DAVID ISAACSON | Silent brain drain weakens SA sport, even amid efforts to grow it

Stars may come and go, but the reality of South African sport is in an infinite loop of mostly false hope.
Sport
4 days ago

Gingqi outpoints unrated Hlongwane to lift his second national title

Former South African featherweight champion Asanda Gingqi lifted his second national title on Sunday as he outpointed Sifiso Hlongwane to win the ...
Sport
6 days ago

Boxing SA board allows unrated boxer to challenge for national title

Boxing South Africa’s board on Saturday overturned a decision by its sanctioning committee and gave its blessing for an unrated boxer to challenge ...
Sport
1 week ago

Zizi Kodwa will have to beat red tape to get boxing back into schools

Sport minister Zizi Kodwa is keen to get amateur boxing back into schools, but warns there is much red tape to cut through.
Sport
1 week ago

Zizi Kodwa wants new Boxing SA board to improve sport’s bad image

Sports minister Zizi Kodwa wants the new Boxing South Africa (BSA) board that he’ll appoint at the end of the year to turn around the sport’s dented ...
Sport
1 week ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Stan Christodoulou marks 50th year of world title fights at Usyk-Dubois bout Sport
  2. South Africa deliver worst world championship display in Budapest Sport
  3. Brevis ready to unleash shotmaking against Australia Cricket
  4. ‘AmaZulu played, we scored,’ Ntseki concedes as Chiefs get first league win Soccer
  5. Uganda’s Kiplangat takes marathon gold Sport

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa announces the countries joining BRICS in 2024
Babita Deokaran's family still looking for closure