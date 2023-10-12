Sport

THE WORST OF TIMES

LIAM DEL CARME | Will Jacques and Rassie’s meticulous planning be enough?

What will the Springbok coaching duo’s legacy be if, dare I say it, we lose in the quarterfinal?

12 October 2023 - 21:09
Liam Del Carme Sports reporter

Six years of Springbok brains trust plotting and planning has brought them to this moment...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. LIAM DEL CARME | To tinker or not to tinker? That’s the burning Bok question Sport
  2. LIAM DEL CARME | Bok captain didn’t reach the 50-match milestone on charm alone Sport
  3. LIAM DEL CARME | Boks’ high risk, high reward bench split not everyone’s cup of ... Sport
  4. LIAM DEL CARME | The Boks have evolved and are a greater attacking force Sport
  5. LIAM DEL CARME | Time for clear head as Western Province decide on the way ... Sport

Latest

  1. MARK KEOHANE | Hard to separate but Boks edge France on defence, discipline and ... Sport
  2. Backrow and scrum battles could decide France vs Boks: Serge Betsen Sport
  3. LIAM DEL CARME | Will Jacques and Rassie’s meticulous planning be enough? Sport
  4. Kohli, Babar and Co need to give World Cup the boost it desperately requires Sport
  5. Blast from the past: Six of the best: Bafana Bafana smashes Seychelles Sport

Latest Videos

Foreign national alleges a man is laying threatening kidnapping and laying ...
'SA will be able to fly national flag at rugby & cricket world cup': Minister ...