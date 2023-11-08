Sport

Blast from the past: Holyfield stuns Tyson in Las Vegas

Today in SA sport history: November 9

08 November 2023 - 22:06
David Isaacson Sports reporter

1921 — SA’s cricketers hang on to force a draw in the first Test against Australia in Durban, reaching stumps on 184/7 chasing an impossible 392 for victory. Opener Charlie Frank made 38 and Dave Nourse an unbeaten 31...

