Sport

Ice-cream to underwear: top Indian brands turn to cricketers in World Cup advertising frenzy

Indian players are the most popular, but the Proteas have been on local TV too

07 November 2023 - 21:33 By Stuart Hess in Ahmedabad

From milk to underwear, suitcases to mattresses, ice-cream and spicy noodles, there are few items that cricketers aren’t advertising at this Cricket World Cup in India. ..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. India's New Delhi to restrict use of vehicles to curb air pollution World
  2. SA's embarrassing defeat can be laid squarely at the feet of their bowlers Cricket
  3. India's all-rounder Pandya ruled out of World Cup, Krishna joins squad Cricket
  4. Faiek Davids remembers SA's first ODI in Kolkata, which took place 32 years ago Cricket

Latest

  1. DAVID ISAACSON | All national sporting codes should be made Springboks Sport
  2. Sivenathi Nontshinga had nowhere to hide, but has time to fight back Sport
  3. Ice-cream to underwear: top Indian brands turn to cricketers in World Cup ... Sport
  4. ‘The Soweto derby is like the Durban July’: Chiefs legend Sport
  5. Blast from the past: Morne du Plessis leads Boks for the last time Sport

Latest Videos

Alleged thieves caught by fans during CT Springbok trophy tour
Female fan attempts to kiss Springbok captian Siya Kolisi and Manie Libbok