Former Proteas assistant coach Birrell backs Jansen to bounce back after poor display against India
The left-arm quick registered the most expensive bowling figures for a South African at a World Cup
08 November 2023 - 22:04
After being slapped for almost 100 runs in the heavy loss against India, fast bowler Marco Jansen has been backed by former Proteas assistant coach Adrian Birrell to come back stronger. ..
