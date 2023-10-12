KEO UNCUT
MARK KEOHANE | Hard to separate but Boks edge France on defence, discipline and set-pieces
With French fullback Thomas Ramos’s deadly accurate boot, discipline will be non-negotiable for the Boks
12 October 2023 - 21:03
The Springboks played 14 against 15 for 46 minutes in their 30-26 defeat to France in Marseilles last November. If they manage to keep 15 players on the field for 80 minutes in Sunday evening’s World Cup quarterfinal, the Boks won’t lose...
