KEO UNCUT
MARK KEOHANE | There will be no love lost in the City of Love on Saturday
Recent history points to an extremely close final between rugby’s biggest rivals
26 October 2023 - 22:14
The predicted rain in Paris on Saturday night will favour the Springboks in their Rugby World Cup final showdown with the All Blacks. Their power pack and selection of seven forwards among the eight substitutes also gives them the edge in what will be a titanic battle...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.