Blast from the past: Morkel ploughs through Aussie batsmen in Perth
Today in SA sport history: November 16
15 November 2023 - 22:04
1921 — Opener Charlie Frank scores 152 and Dave Nourse 111 in South Africa’s follow-on innings to draw the second Test against Australia at Old Wanderers. They declared on 472/8 to set Australia a target of 266, but the home team managed to bowl only one over and four balls. The visitors had scored 450 in their first innings, with captain Herbie Collins making 203 and Jack Gregory 119. Claude Carter took 6/91...
