Sport

Blast from the past: Morkel ploughs through Aussie batsmen in Perth

Today in SA sport history: November 16

15 November 2023 - 22:04
David Isaacson Sports reporter

1921 — Opener Charlie Frank scores 152 and Dave Nourse 111 in South Africa’s follow-on innings to draw the second Test against Australia at Old Wanderers. They declared on 472/8 to set Australia a target of 266, but the home team managed to bowl only one over and four balls. The visitors had scored 450 in their first innings, with captain Herbie Collins making 203 and Jack Gregory 119. Claude Carter took 6/91...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Bavuma needed in semifinal against Aussies if he is fit: Zondeki Sport
  2. As Pitso’s successor Rulani conquers AFL with Sundowns, Africa ‘takes note’ Sport
  3. DAVID ISAACSON | Will the rain be a pain once again for the Proteas? Sport
  4. Blast from the past: Holyfield stuns Tyson in Las Vegas Sport
  5. Blast from the past: Late Lambie drop goal breaks England hearts Sport
  6. Blast from the past: Binder blitzes the field in Valencia to dominate Moto3 Sport

Latest

  1. SAZI HADEBE | Chiefs should hire Pitso, then leave him alone to do his job Sport
  2. Broos ‘frustrated and angry’ as PSL refuses more rest days for Afcon Sport
  3. ‘Stars are aligned’ for Temba Bavuma’s 2023 Proteas in India: Adrian Birrell Sport
  4. Blast from the past: Morkel ploughs through Aussie batsmen in Perth Sport
  5. As Pitso’s successor Rulani conquers AFL with Sundowns, Africa ‘takes note’ Sport

Latest Videos

Israel supporters gather in Washington DC amid Gaza war
Israeli Defence Force shares evidence of Hamas tunnel network under hospital in ...