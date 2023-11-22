After De Kock exit, Reeza Hendricks will get prolonged Proteas run
In the past few seasons, Hendricks, 34, has been used as backup at the top of the batting order
22 November 2023 - 21:45
Reeza Hendricks will at last get a prolonged opportunity at the top of the Proteas ODI batting line-up. ..
