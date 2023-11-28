Sport

BBK Unplugged

BARENG-BATHO KORTJAAS | The paradox that is Orlando Pirates

Bucs have thus far not lived up to Riveiro’s declaration of a solid start to the season

28 November 2023 - 21:33
Bareng-Batho Kortjaas Sports editor and columnist: Sunday Times

Orlando Pirates give off Cape Town weather vibes...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. WATCH | Bobby Motaung speaks on Kaizer Chiefs’ high turnover of coaches Soccer
  2. African women footballers rock the world Sport

Most read

  1. Blast from the past: England savage limping Springboks at Twickenham Sport
  2. After De Kock exit, Reeza Hendricks will get prolonged Proteas run Sport
  3. MAHLATSE MPHAHLELE | Chiefs’ leadership share collective blame for mess they’re ... Sport
  4. I have zero tolerance for gender-based violence: Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena Sport
  5. Blast from the past: Bafana overpower Egyptians in Mmabatho Sport

Latest Videos

Alejandro Garnacho has the potential to do some amazing things – Erik ten Hag
EFF top six sanctioned with month suspension, salary and apology by ...