Sharper bite made Khuliso Mudau a star at Afcon and put him on the European radar

Bafana coach Broos credits Sundowns coach Mokwena and the club’s world-class environment for Mudau’s defensive progress

20 February 2024 - 21:35 By Mahlatse Mphahlele and Marc Strydom

Khuliso Mudau’s transformation from an attacking full-back with decent defensive skills into a fully-fledged, tough-tackling, almost impossible to pass right-back made him one of Bafana Bafana’s best players at the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon)...

