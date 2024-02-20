Sharper bite made Khuliso Mudau a star at Afcon and put him on the European radar
Bafana coach Broos credits Sundowns coach Mokwena and the club’s world-class environment for Mudau’s defensive progress
20 February 2024 - 21:35
Khuliso Mudau’s transformation from an attacking full-back with decent defensive skills into a fully-fledged, tough-tackling, almost impossible to pass right-back made him one of Bafana Bafana’s best players at the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon)...
