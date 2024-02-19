‘They accused me of asking players for money to be in national team’: Broos on Cameroon exit

In 2017, Afcon champions Cameroon lost 4-0 against Nigeria and then drew 1-1 at home as the bottom fell out of their 2018 World Cup campaign.
“It’s a bit similar to the situation in Cameroon. You won it [Afcon] and then played for the World Cup,” Broos said.
“We won the first game but then lost twice against Nigeria, [including] 4-0 in Nigeria, and, I don’t know, but I had the feeling there was something happening. I didn’t recognise my team [in that game].
“There were two hotels where we played [in Uyo]. The best hotel was for Nigeria and we were in a very bad hotel. The chances of qualification were very slim after that game.
“Four days later we played Nigeria in Yaounde [in Cameroon]. Win that game and we had a chance, but we drew 1-1, and qualifying for the World Cup was over.
“The problems were already there then because they accused me of asking for money from players to be in the national team. It was on television.
Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has given his version of what went wrong when he was let go as coach of Cameroon in December 2017, 10 months after winning that year’s Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) with the Indomitable Lions.
Broos detailed alleged shenanigans around his departure, including being accused on a TV show of extorting money from players to be in the national team.
The coach admitted there are some similarities to his present situation where Bafana have exceeded expectations, winning the Afcon bronze medal in Ivory Coast this month and continuing a 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign in a group that includes nemesis Nigeria.
Bafana have friendly games in Algeria against Andorra (March 21) and Algeria (March 26) and then meet the Super Eagles and Zimbabwe in their next two Group C World Cup qualifiers in June.
“I was in the hotel with the staff, I forget before which game, and there was a sports programme [on TV]. There were two guests, and one of them said, ‘I know the coach, team manager and team doctor asked for money for players to be in the national team. €5,000 (R102,000 at current exchange rates) if they want to play’.
“We were all in front of the TV saying, ‘What is this guy saying?’. The team manager and the doctor went to court. They stopped the programme and the guy got a fine. That’s Cameroon.
“From then on I could deny it but I could see they didn’t believe me. So it went bad. And my contract ended and was not renewed.”
Broos added, chuckling: “Let’s hope that it is not the same scenario [here]. But I don’t think something like that can happen in South Africa.
'He's no Mo Salah,' Broos says of Percy Tau's role in Bafana Bafana
“But also, when you get a good result in Afcon, people expect more than they did two months before.
“So the games against Nigeria and Zimbabwe are very important.”
Broos won the 2017 Nations Cup with a young Cameroon after many of the team's established stars turned their backs on the national team, or were excluded over commitment issues.
Nigeria’s shock opening draws against Lesotho and Zimbabwe in November have given Bafana a chance in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, though Broos’ team were also unable to capitalise fully on that opportunity as they beat Benin at home (2-1) but then lost away to Rwanda (2-0).
The winners of nine six-team groups in Africa reach the 48-team 2026 World Cup automatically. The four best runners-up go into a mini tournament to decide one side to contest an intercontinental playoff.
