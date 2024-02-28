Sport

Six Nations not quite six of the best

Euro competition much hyped but down south the rugby does the talking

28 February 2024 - 20:33
Liam Del Carme Sports reporter

This year's Six Nations may be just three rounds deep but the title race appears done and dusted. Ireland, who beat France away from home on the opening weekend, appear on course to capture a second consecutive Grand Slam and their fifth overall. Sure they still have to play England at Twickenham and have to host Scotland, but they have picked up where they left off in last year's competition by asserting their authority...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. MARC STRYDOM | If Chiefs can barely respond to an e-mail request, how will they ... Sport
  2. Blast from the past: Afcon final proves a bridge too far as Egypt dethrone ... Sport
  3. Blast from the past: SA back with a bang as they thrash World Cup hosts on debut Sport
  4. Top SA swimming coach says Paris Olympics look scary after Doha Sport
  5. Blast from the past: De Villiers wallops whirlwind 162 to help thrash West ... Sport

Latest Videos

Lakewood Church Shooting - Bodycam, Related Video, Released. Houston, TX from ...
South Africa's ANC launches election manifesto - AP explains