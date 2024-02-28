Six Nations not quite six of the best
Euro competition much hyped but down south the rugby does the talking
28 February 2024 - 20:33
This year's Six Nations may be just three rounds deep but the title race appears done and dusted. Ireland, who beat France away from home on the opening weekend, appear on course to capture a second consecutive Grand Slam and their fifth overall. Sure they still have to play England at Twickenham and have to host Scotland, but they have picked up where they left off in last year's competition by asserting their authority...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.