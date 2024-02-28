EDITORIAL | Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi has chance to create legacy
It is of great importance for the likes of Mkhwanazi to nurture a legacy that inspires others within the police force to follow suit
28 February 2024 - 20:31
Amid moments of despair, when the future appears bleak and police are accused or implicated in cases of corruption, mishandling or bungling of cases — or when they are the perpetrators of crime themselves — hope occasionally emerges. This time, it arrives in the form of KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner, Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.