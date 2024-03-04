Sport

Gloves off as Wellem camp to file protest over being ‘blatantly robbed’ in Tanzania

Manager Zingelwa bemoans allegedly biased decision

04 March 2024 - 21:35 By Mesuli Zifo

The camp of East London boxer Asemahle Wellem has vowed to lodge a formal complaint with the WBF on the back of their allegation the South African was “blatantly robbed” in Tanzania when his defence of the sanctioning body’s regional title was declared a draw...

