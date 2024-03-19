Sport

After Afcon bronze, Bafana coach Broos turns attention to World Cup 2026

The beginning of the next Bafana Bafana cycle and path that perhaps even leads to qualification for the 2026 World Cup starts with unusual optimism with the friendly matches against Andorra and Algeria in North Africa in the coming seven days

19 March 2024 - 21:59
Marc Strydom Digital Sports Editor

The beginning of the next Bafana Bafana cycle and path that perhaps even leads to qualification for the 2026 World Cup starts with unusual optimism, with friendly matches against Andorra and Algeria in North Africa in the next seven days...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Three-horse EPL galloping to one of its best finishes: Shaun Wright-Phillips Sport
  2. Basketball Africa set for a return to SA after successful week in Tshwane Sport
  3. Coach Rassie sets sights on World Cup hat-trick for Boks Sport
  4. Blast from the past: Willie Toweel fights friend in ill-fated fight that haunts ... Sport
  5. Kwanele Kopo explains why he joined Chippa United who have a high turnover of ... Sport

Latest Videos

South Africa water shortage: Rationing emergency imposed as taps run dry
AKA & Tibz alleged killers arrive in court for bail hearing