After Afcon bronze, Bafana coach Broos turns attention to World Cup 2026
The beginning of the next Bafana Bafana cycle and path that perhaps even leads to qualification for the 2026 World Cup starts with unusual optimism with the friendly matches against Andorra and Algeria in North Africa in the coming seven days
19 March 2024 - 21:59
The beginning of the next Bafana Bafana cycle and path that perhaps even leads to qualification for the 2026 World Cup starts with unusual optimism, with friendly matches against Andorra and Algeria in North Africa in the next seven days...
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.