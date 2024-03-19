After Afcon bronze, Bafana coach Broos turns attention to World Cup 2026

The beginning of the next Bafana Bafana cycle and path that perhaps even leads to qualification for the 2026 World Cup starts with unusual optimism with the friendly matches against Andorra and Algeria in North Africa in the coming seven days

