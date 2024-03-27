Players Kaizer Chiefs should sign to help them reclaim the glory days
Stanley Nwabali, Kegan Johannes and Goodman Mosele are some of the youngsters who could put the club back in the running for trophies
27 March 2024 - 21:29
It goes without saying Kaizer Chiefs need a huge overhaul at the end of the season if they are to be competitive in search of their first trophy in almost 10 years. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.