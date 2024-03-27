Wolvaardt’s Proteas need to shake off stagnation to become true global contenders
A few unexpected victories gave hope, but in T20s the Proteas won just three of 12 matches and in ODIs they won seven and lost five times
27 March 2024 - 21:29
The bare statistics of the Proteas women’s team as they complete their season with a series against Sri Lanka, don’t suggest that the side is making progress...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.