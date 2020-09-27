World

Eye on the world – September 28 2020

Six of the best pictures of the day

27 September 2020 - 19:28
A Palestinian demonstrator looks towards Israeli troops during a protest, on the West Bank.
MIDDLE EAST FINGER A Palestinian demonstrator looks towards Israeli troops during a protest, on the West Bank.
Image: Mussa Qawasma
Environmental activists protest to marking a global climate action day under the theme ‘#AfricaIsNotADumpster’ in Nairobi.
BRAIN-STORING SESSION Environmental activists protest to marking a global climate action day under the theme ‘#AfricaIsNotADumpster’ in Nairobi.
Image: Thomas Mukoya
Beira Rio stadium in Porto Alegre, Brazil, before a match.
BACKSTAGE Beira Rio stadium in Porto Alegre, Brazil, before a match.
Image: Diego Vara
A man drinks by the shore after Israel imposed a second nationwide coronavirus lockdown amid a rise in infections, in Tel Aviv.
LAST DRINK A man drinks by the shore after Israel imposed a second nationwide coronavirus lockdown amid a rise in infections, in Tel Aviv.
Image: Corinna Kern
A statue of actor Steve Coogan's fictional character Alan Partridge stands outside the Forum in Norwich, Britain.
LOOKING THE PARTRIDGE A statue of actor Steve Coogan's fictional character Alan Partridge stands outside the Forum in Norwich, Britain.
Image: Andrew Couldridge
Paul Rusesabagina, portrayed as a hero in the movie Hotel Rwanda, is escorted in handcuffs from the courtroom in Kigali.
CAPTIVE Paul Rusesabagina, portrayed as a hero in the movie Hotel Rwanda, is escorted in handcuffs from the courtroom in Kigali.
Image: Clement Uwiringiyimana

Most read

  1. Eye on the world – September 28 2020 World
  2. Even against rosary-wielding Biden, Trump may swing the Catholic vote World
  3. How does David Attenborough gift a royal? A fossil fit for a prince, naturally World
  4. IS may be smashed, but scattered radicals attack Europe ‘every fortnight’ World
  5. Fresh hell: as a second Covid peak hits Europe, these are the hard lessons World

Latest Videos

Nateniël Julies' mother pleads in court for no bail for police who alleged ...
Cele announces 30 GBV hotspots in SA and some of the interventions to combat ...
X