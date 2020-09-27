Eye on the world – September 28 2020
Six of the best pictures of the day
27 September 2020 - 19:28
MIDDLE EAST FINGER A Palestinian demonstrator looks towards Israeli troops during a protest, on the West Bank.
Image: Mussa Qawasma
BRAIN-STORING SESSION Environmental activists protest to marking a global climate action day under the theme ‘#AfricaIsNotADumpster’ in Nairobi.
Image: Thomas Mukoya
BACKSTAGE Beira Rio stadium in Porto Alegre, Brazil, before a match.
Image: Diego Vara
LAST DRINK A man drinks by the shore after Israel imposed a second nationwide coronavirus lockdown amid a rise in infections, in Tel Aviv.
Image: Corinna Kern
LOOKING THE PARTRIDGE A statue of actor Steve Coogan's fictional character Alan Partridge stands outside the Forum in Norwich, Britain.
Image: Andrew Couldridge
CAPTIVE Paul Rusesabagina, portrayed as a hero in the movie Hotel Rwanda, is escorted in handcuffs from the courtroom in Kigali.
Image: Clement Uwiringiyimana