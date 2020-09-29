World

Eye on the world – September 30 2020

Six of the best pictures of the day

29 September 2020 - 20:07 By Reuters

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Eye on the world – September 30 2020 World
  2. As if poaching and drought aren’t enough, now Zim ellies are threatened by ... World
  3. It’s time to round up the flat-chested ‘heart-attack gender gap’ facts World
  4. Model agency boss and supermodel’s ex faces long list of rape accusations World
  5. The ‘jobs president’ has his work cut out for him World

Latest Videos

Pinetown truck crash destroys building, leaves residents stunned
'We thank God for justice': Natheniël Julies murder accused denied bail
X