Cue the loons: meet the ‘QAnon’ conspiracists lining up for Congress seats

More than 24 candidates have backed the idea Trump is secretly fighting a global cabal of child-sex predators

The US House of Representatives recently voted to condemn the pro-President Donald Trump online conspiracy theory known as “QAnon”. But a number of QAnon-friendly lawmakers may soon be taking seats in the House chamber.



More than two dozen candidates for Congress in the November 3 elections have endorsed or given credence to QAnon or promoted QAnon content online, the non-profit watchdog group Media Matters said. Two are independents, the rest are Republicans...