Documentary Review

'Totally Under Control' shows what happens when science is politicised

A film on the US government’s failed handling of the Covid crisis has been released just in time for next month’s election

In April this year, while the Trump administration assured US citizens that the “Wuhan virus” was nothing to worry about and that the president was on top of the situation and had everything “totally under control”, Oscar-winning documentary director Alex Gibney became angry, perplexed and rightfully dubious about how his government was responding to the pandemic.



Gibney had already lost a close friend to the coronavirus and another was in hospital fighting for his life on a ventilator. The director of films including Going Clear: Scientology and the Prison of Belief, Taxi to the Dark Side and Enron: The Smartest Guys in the Room thought he should make a film dealing with the US response to the pandemic in the moment it was happening and complete it in time for release just ahead of this year's presidential election...