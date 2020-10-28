Cured to death: suicide flags religious LGBTI conversion therapy

State could become the first in India to finally take the horrifically torturous 'corrective' practice seriously

When Aswathi told her parents she was a lesbian, they took her to a nun and then to a doctor who wanted to run hormone tests to make her straight – one of thousands of LGBTI Indians subjected to conversion therapies that are now facing a possible ban.



Aswathi’s mother cried that her 22-year-old daughter refused to get married and was an embarrassment to her family. She asked the doctor in the southern Indian state of Kerala for medicine to “cure her ailment”...