World

Cured to death: suicide flags religious LGBTI conversion therapy

State could become the first in India to finally take the horrifically torturous 'corrective' practice seriously

28 October 2020 - 21:13 By Devasia Jose

When Aswathi told her parents she was a lesbian, they took her to a nun and then to a doctor who wanted to run hormone tests to make her straight – one of thousands of LGBTI Indians subjected to conversion therapies that are now facing a possible ban.

Aswathi’s mother cried that her 22-year-old daughter refused to get married and was an embarrassment to her family. She asked the doctor in the southern Indian state of Kerala for medicine to “cure her ailment”...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Eye on the world – October 29 2020 World
  2. Cured to death: suicide flags religious LGBTI conversion therapy World
  3. Georgia blues: Joe dares to dream in redder-than-red heartland World
  4. Old, active and healthy? Then it’s worth working out your ‘Covid age’ World
  5. A tech revolution decades in the making hits the Swede spot World

Latest Videos

Court hears Malema & Ndlozi's 'token of ubuntu' was rejected as funeral assault ...
Dozens of armed police officers escort Zane Kilian at Cape Town court

Related articles

  1. New Zealand adds gender-neutral title for voters ahead of polls World
  2. Looking at the Bible through a gay lens News
  3. Anti-gay boss's wife eloped with a woman South Africa
  4. Judge upholds ban on gay conversion therapy World
  5. Gay students welcome only if they let academy 'cure' them Lifestyle
X