Cured to death: suicide flags religious LGBTI conversion therapy
State could become the first in India to finally take the horrifically torturous 'corrective' practice seriously
28 October 2020 - 21:13
When Aswathi told her parents she was a lesbian, they took her to a nun and then to a doctor who wanted to run hormone tests to make her straight – one of thousands of LGBTI Indians subjected to conversion therapies that are now facing a possible ban.
Aswathi’s mother cried that her 22-year-old daughter refused to get married and was an embarrassment to her family. She asked the doctor in the southern Indian state of Kerala for medicine to “cure her ailment”...
