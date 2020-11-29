World

Eye on the World - November 30 2020

Six of the best pictures of the day

29 November 2020 - 17:38 By REUTERS

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Eye on the World - November 30 2020 World
  2. Newborn with antibodies gives Covid-19 the boot World
  3. Britain to go green for the queen World
  4. Constitutional question at the heart of Ethiopia’s fight in Tigray World
  5. ‘It’s finally got to rural America’: coronavirus surges in the Dakotas World

Latest Videos

Claims of 'more evidence' against alleged Senzo murder mastermind as case is ...
Zondo instructs criminal charge against Dudu Myeni for unmasking Mr. X: How it ...
X