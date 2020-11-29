World

Newborn with antibodies gives Covid-19 the boot

A Singaporean has given birth to a boy with virus antibodies, but no Covid-19, giving clues about ‘rare’ transmission

29 November 2020 - 17:38 By Aradhana Aravindan

A Singaporean woman, who was infected with the novel coronavirus in March when she was pregnant, has given birth to a baby with antibodies against the virus, offering a new clue as to whether the infection can be transferred from mother to child.

The baby was born this month without Covid-19, but with the virus antibodies, the Straits Times newspaper reported on Sunday, citing the mother. ..

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Eye on the World - November 30 2020 World
  2. Newborn with antibodies gives Covid-19 the boot World
  3. Britain to go green for the queen World
  4. Constitutional question at the heart of Ethiopia’s fight in Tigray World
  5. ‘It’s finally got to rural America’: coronavirus surges in the Dakotas World

Latest Videos

Claims of 'more evidence' against alleged Senzo murder mastermind as case is ...
Zondo instructs criminal charge against Dudu Myeni for unmasking Mr. X: How it ...

Related articles

  1. COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Cases cross 61.77 million, Worldwide South Africa
  2. UK testing error wrongly tells 1,300 people they have coronavirus World
  3. Steak out: China's coronavirus testing chokes beef trade World
  4. Covid-19 infections in Germany surpass one million World
  5. German minister says partial lockdown could last until Spring 2021 World
X