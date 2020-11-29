Newborn with antibodies gives Covid-19 the boot
A Singaporean has given birth to a boy with virus antibodies, but no Covid-19, giving clues about ‘rare’ transmission
29 November 2020 - 17:38
A Singaporean woman, who was infected with the novel coronavirus in March when she was pregnant, has given birth to a baby with antibodies against the virus, offering a new clue as to whether the infection can be transferred from mother to child.
The baby was born this month without Covid-19, but with the virus antibodies, the Straits Times newspaper reported on Sunday, citing the mother. ..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.