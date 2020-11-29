Newborn with antibodies gives Covid-19 the boot

A Singaporean has given birth to a boy with virus antibodies, but no Covid-19, giving clues about ‘rare’ transmission

A Singaporean woman, who was infected with the novel coronavirus in March when she was pregnant, has given birth to a baby with antibodies against the virus, offering a new clue as to whether the infection can be transferred from mother to child.



The baby was born this month without Covid-19, but with the virus antibodies, the Straits Times newspaper reported on Sunday, citing the mother. ..