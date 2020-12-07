Back to their roots: India’s tribes reap the benefits of their good habits

The harmonious relationship between the tribes and their surrounds has proven a successful deterrent for Covid

A few weeks ago, Mukteshwar Kalo, a member of the Kondh tribe in eastern India, suddenly came down with a fever, cough and aches.



Nearly anywhere else, these symptoms would be enough to raise fears of Covid-19, but 58-year-old Kalo, who lives in Surupa village in the state of Odisha, was not worried...