Record-breaking fitness trainer goes the extra mile for rhinos
The conservation enthusiast completed her 76th 21.1km on Sunday, but she’s not done yet
07 December 2020 - 20:15
Fitness trainer and passionate conservationist Sharon Jessop has broken the world record for running the most consecutive daily half-marathons ever, and raised her voice for rhinos and people.
Accompanied on Sunday by a sweaty retinue of support runners, Jessop, 50, completed her 76th 21.1km in the Protea Garden Court car park on the Port Elizabeth beachfront in the Eastern Cape, where she was met by a guard of honour, Olli the giant rhino brand ambassador and a glass of champagne...
