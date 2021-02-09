The hills are alive with the sound of screaming Israelis
To release their Covid-19 frustrations, a group of people in Israel have taken to yell-punctuated hiking
09 February 2021 - 21:44
Tired of Covid-19 confinement and seeking communion and emotional release, some Israelis have taken to group screaming.
A record vaccine rollout has done little to ease Israel’s pandemic curbs. Next month’s election — the fourth in two years, due to coalition infighting and prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s legal woes — has many complaining of malaise...
