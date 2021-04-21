World

No sympathy for Chauvin from those who’ve seen ex-cop making arrests

George Floyd was by no means the first to be subjected to the murderer’s brutal choking technique, say witnesses

21 April 2021 - 20:09 By Nathan Layne

For some of those who encountered Derek Chauvin’s policing or witnessed his use of force as an officer there is no sympathy for the man convicted of killing George Floyd.

Chauvin was the subject of at least 17 complaints during his career, according to police records, but only one led to discipline. Prosecutors sought permission to introduce eight prior use-of-force incidents, but the judge would only allow two. In the end the jury heard none...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Will cinema’s ‘focused enjoyment’ be permanently paused? World
  2. Instagram apps its game to protect users World
  3. No sympathy for Chauvin from those who’ve seen ex-cop making arrests World
  4. Eye on the world – April 22 2021 World
  5. Eye on the world – April 21 2021 World

Latest Videos

R40m medical supplies, PPE destroyed in Charlotte Maxeke Hospital fire
UCT counting the cost as fire wrecks library

Related articles

  1. Murderer or 'reasonable officer?' Jury begins deliberations in Chauvin trial World
  2. WATCH | Drugs, exhaust fumes and a $20 bill: George Floyd trial: What we know ... World
  3. US House Speaker Pelosi criticised for thanking George Floyd for 'sacrificing ... World
  4. Biden says praying for 'right verdict' in Chauvin trial World
  5. Chauvin lawyer loses bid to sequester jury after police shoot Black man near ... World
X