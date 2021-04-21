No sympathy for Chauvin from those who’ve seen ex-cop making arrests
George Floyd was by no means the first to be subjected to the murderer’s brutal choking technique, say witnesses
21 April 2021 - 20:09
For some of those who encountered Derek Chauvin’s policing or witnessed his use of force as an officer there is no sympathy for the man convicted of killing George Floyd.
Chauvin was the subject of at least 17 complaints during his career, according to police records, but only one led to discipline. Prosecutors sought permission to introduce eight prior use-of-force incidents, but the judge would only allow two. In the end the jury heard none...
