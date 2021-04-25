Baghdad burning: explosion kills dozens at Covid hospital
Scenes of horror after fire caused by oxygen tank explosion
25 April 2021 - 20:00
A fire sparked by an oxygen tank explosion killed at least 82 people and injured 110 at a hospital in Baghdad that had been equipped to house Covid-19 patients, an interior ministry spokesperson said on Sunday.
“We urgently need to review safety measures at all hospitals to prevent such a painful incident from happening in future,” spokesperson Khalid al-Muhanna told state television, announcing the toll...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.