Baghdad burning: explosion kills dozens at Covid hospital

Scenes of horror after fire caused by oxygen tank explosion

25 April 2021 - 20:00 By Maher Nazeh

A fire sparked by an oxygen tank explosion killed at least 82 people and injured 110 at a hospital in Baghdad that had been equipped to house Covid-19 patients, an interior ministry spokesperson said on Sunday.

“We urgently need to review safety measures at all hospitals to prevent such a painful incident from happening in future,” spokesperson Khalid al-Muhanna told state television, announcing the toll...

