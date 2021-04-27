The Nio normal: Electric carmaker plugs buyers into lifestyle app
Nio, China’s answer to Tesla, uses an online store to stoke brand loyalty and interact with customers
27 April 2021 - 18:12
In Shanghai, aerospace executive Lu Hao didn’t just buy a sleek electric SUV from Nio, China’s answer to Tesla. He bought Nio’s whole vision of a future where social media, e-commerce and the daily commute converge in one lifestyle app.
In the morning, the 31-year-old eats cereal bought from the automaker’s Nio Life online store while chatting on its app with other Nio owners. He wears Nio gear for the drive to and from work, and in the evenings relaxes at home with a glass of Nio wine and more chat with Nio owners about how to get the best out of their cars...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.