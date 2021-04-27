World

The Nio normal: Electric carmaker plugs buyers into lifestyle app

Nio, China’s answer to Tesla, uses an online store to stoke brand loyalty and interact with customers

27 April 2021 - 18:12 By Yilei Sun and Tony Munroe

In Shanghai, aerospace executive Lu Hao didn’t just buy a sleek electric SUV from Nio, China’s answer to Tesla. He bought Nio’s whole vision of a future where social media, e-commerce and the daily commute converge in one lifestyle app.

In the morning, the 31-year-old eats cereal bought from the automaker’s Nio Life online store while chatting on its app with other Nio owners. He wears Nio gear for the drive to and from work, and in the evenings relaxes at home with a glass of Nio wine and more chat with Nio owners about how to get the best out of their cars...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Israel guilty of apartheid crimes against Palestinians: rights watchdog World
  2. The Nio normal: Electric carmaker plugs buyers into lifestyle app World
  3. ‘Heartbreaking’: world steps in as India’s Covid-19 surge continues World
  4. Drums of war are beating, says Oz minister. Get a grip, says opposition World
  5. Eye on the world – April 28 2021 World

Latest Videos

Gigaba’s Gupta gifts & reshuffle threats: Norma Mngoma spills state capture ...
‘He is saying nothing new’ - State maintains Pule's accused killer doesn't ...

Related articles

  1. Tesla shares surge on record electric cars deliveries in first quarter news
  2. How Geely plans to become a world force in electric cars news
  3. Mr D Food, Netflix and Spotify the biggest winners of lockdown boom Lifestyle
X