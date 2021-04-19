Mr D Food, Netflix, and Spotify among the most preferred providers

A year since SA went into lockdown, FNB data is showing an upsurge in customers who are spending on home delivery, video and music streaming apps for convenient access to services. This has led to booming usage of platforms such as Mr D Food, Netflix, Showmax, iTunes and Spotify.

Raj Makanjee, CEO of FNB retail and private banking says, “The pandemic has accelerated the use of digital platforms and home delivery services for a safer and convenient exchange of goods, services and payments. As a pioneer of digitised and unassisted financial services, we are in a position to support our customers by making it easier for them to pay for goods or services and manage their money via our trusted platform.

"While some banks charge international processing fees when customers use global streaming services such as Netflix or iTunes, our customers are not charged additional fees. We support our customers with free monthly data via FNB Connect, eBucks Rewards at retailers such as Mr D Food as well as our selection of safer digital and card payments.”

CEO of FNB card Chris Labuschagne says one of the most preferred payment methods for subscriptions and online purchases is their virtual card on the FNB and RMB Private Bank apps. Customers take comfort in the security of a changing CVV number on the virtual card as it limits the chances of fraud without affecting the monthly or annual renewal of one’s subscription.

The need for innovative platform payment solutions is supported by the fact that more than 200,000 FNB virtual cards have been activated since launch in January 2021 with total spend values approaching R200m, he says.

According to FNB, some of the prominent trends from its data include the following:

Home delivery

While FNB data shows that the Uber app is still the most used delivery app, Mr D Food recorded the biggest increase in usage, with a 140% increase since the start of lockdown. When comparing the number of customers who spent on Mr D Food in March 2021 vs March 2020, it saw a 98% increase. There was no big change in the average amount each customer spent on take-out food before compared to after the start of lockdown.