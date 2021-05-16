World

Israel can’t keep marginalising its Palestinian citizens or a line will be drawn

ANALYSIS | Arab parties are inching towards a new degree of effectiveness which could see a unified pushback

16 May 2021 - 17:33 By Hussein Ibish

The Israeli-Palestinian conflict often seems like a nightmarish Groundhog Day of endless repetition. And indeed Hamas and Israel are yet again battering each other. In the West Bank, the Palestinian Authority is impotent and paralysed, while Israel advances the aggressive building of Jewish settlements on the occupied West Bank.

Yet one usually overlooked group may be taking on a bigger role this time: the Palestinian citizens of Israel. Also known as “Arab Israelis”, at almost two million they comprise about 20% of Israel’s citizenry, but face significant discrimination. Almost six million Palestinians in the occupied territories, also ruled by Israel, have no citizenship...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Can someone cook up some hospitality staff for Britain? World
  2. Eye on the world – May 17 2021 World
  3. Why isn’t the US sharing its excess vaccines with a desperate world? World
  4. Sorry, LGBTQ community, but in Italy animals have more rights than you do World
  5. Israel can’t keep marginalising its Palestinian citizens or a line will be drawn World

Latest Videos

Air strikes, stun grenades and bombs: Latest Israel-Gaza conflict unpacked
Air strikes, stun grenades and bombs: What’s happening with Israel-Gaza ...

Related articles

  1. Death toll rises as violence rocks Gaza, Israel and West Bank World
  2. Israel destroys Gaza tower housing AP and Al Jazeera offices World
  3. Israel air strikes kill 26 Palestinians, rockets fired from Gaza World
  4. Israel fires artillery into Gaza, Palestinian rocket attacks persist World
  5. UN Security Council to meet on Sunday about Israel, Gaza World
X