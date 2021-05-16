Israel can’t keep marginalising its Palestinian citizens or a line will be drawn
ANALYSIS | Arab parties are inching towards a new degree of effectiveness which could see a unified pushback
16 May 2021 - 17:33
The Israeli-Palestinian conflict often seems like a nightmarish Groundhog Day of endless repetition. And indeed Hamas and Israel are yet again battering each other. In the West Bank, the Palestinian Authority is impotent and paralysed, while Israel advances the aggressive building of Jewish settlements on the occupied West Bank.
Yet one usually overlooked group may be taking on a bigger role this time: the Palestinian citizens of Israel. Also known as “Arab Israelis”, at almost two million they comprise about 20% of Israel’s citizenry, but face significant discrimination. Almost six million Palestinians in the occupied territories, also ruled by Israel, have no citizenship...
