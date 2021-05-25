Coup attempt threatens fragile return to democracy in gold-rich Mali

Proposed elections endangered as president and PM are detained just hours after a government reshuffle

An attempted coup in Mali, Africa’s third-largest gold producer, threatens to derail presidential elections planned for February that are meant to return the nation to civilian rule.



Mali’s President Bah N’Daw and Prime Minister Moctar Ouane were taken to military barracks outside the capital Bamako on Monday hours after the announcement of a new cabinet, according to the UN and officials from several governments. The move comes after an August 18 coup saw the ousting of former president Ibrahim Boubacar Keita and adds to the chaos in the West African country...