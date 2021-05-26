World

There’s much ado about Assad, but what to do about him is the matter

As the Syrian leader enters his fourth term, will he return to the Arab fold or continue cosying up to Iran and Russia?

26 May 2021 - 19:56 By Lin Noueihed and Selcan Hacaoglu

Entire cities lie in ruins, the economy is collapsing and more than half the population has been displaced, but Bashar al-Assad has emerged as the last man standing from Syria’s decade of war, having played off friend and foe to restore his grip over most of the country.

In power since 2000, Assad is poised to win a fourth seven-year term in Wednesday’s presidential elections. Though the vote has been roundly dismissed by the US and European nations as a sham, the Syrian leader has been bolstered by moves to woo him back into the Arab fold, part of a broader realignment that’s seen Saudi Arabia work to ease tensions with Iran and tamp down conflicts across the Middle East...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Floating power stations would be swell, but experts at sea about bedding them ... World
  2. ‘People probably will die’ in alien ways to perfect Musk’s Mars dream World
  3. There’s much ado about Assad, but what to do about him is the matter World
  4. Botched kidnap attempt? Envoy’s death in DRC may not be what it seemed World
  5. Eye on the world – May 27 2021 World

Latest Videos

Can (and should) the Western Cape become its own country?
The life & death of Lindani Myeni | Part 1: Humble beginnings of a royal ...

Related articles

  1. Iran says US air strikes in Syria encourage terrorism in the region World
  2. At least one fighter killed in US air strikes on Iran-backed militias in Syria World
  3. US conducts air strikes against Iranian-backed militia facilities in Syria: ... World
  4. Syrian army says Israeli jets struck Iran-backed militias in eastern Syria World
  5. Covert Israeli-Saudi meeting sends Biden a strong message on Iran World
X