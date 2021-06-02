World

Fin it to win it: Elon Musk’s ‘Baby Shark’ tweet gives Samsung shares bite

After the billionaire tweeted about the number of views the song has had the company’s shares rocketed

02 June 2021 - 20:23 By Abhishek Vishnoi and Shinhye Kang

Samsung Publishing, a shareholder in the producer of the Baby Shark viral YouTube song, rallied after Elon Musk tweeted about the kiddie-pop jingle.

Shares in the Seoul-based company that owns the second-largest stake in the song’s producer, SmartStudy, climbed as much as 10% to their highest level since May 7. The gains have helped the stock more than quadruple since the end of 2018 as the song became popular. Even a cryptocurrency named after it was minted in May...

