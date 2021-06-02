Blast from the past: Bok hooker Dalton gets the bullet in Battle of Boet Erasmus

Today in SA sports history: June 3



1972 — England, who had finished the Five Nations without a win, take on the Springboks in a one-off Test at Ellis Park in Johannesburg. They were expected to be easy meat, but they stunned the home team as they ran out 18-9 winners, with winger Alan Morley scoring the only try of the match. Fullback Sam Doble converted and added four penalties, while SA flyhalf Dawie Snyman responded with three penalties. This was the first time the Boks had played a match where tries were worth four points instead of three...