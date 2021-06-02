Mix it fix-it: Moderna aims for range of vaccine dose levels to fight variants, jab kids
The drugmaker hopes to have the products on the market by 2022, when it aims to deliver up to three billion doses
02 June 2021 - 20:23
Moderna is gearing up to halve the dose of its Covid-19 vaccine, the US drugmaker said on Wednesday. This to combat variants and inoculate children.
It has agreed a deal with Swiss-based drugmaker Lonza, which said a new drug substance production line in Geleen, Netherlands, will have capacity to make ingredients for up to 300 million doses annually at 50 micrograms per dose...
