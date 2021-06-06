World

Alien invasion: should Earthlings try to find them before they find us?

As technology brings us ever closer to contact with extraterrestrial civilisations, debate on how to go about it mounts

06 June 2021 - 19:14 By Mark Buchanan

If humanity ever receives authentic signals from an alien civilisation, should it respond? The question is not too preposterous to consider.

The U.S. government is expected to soon publish a report revealing what several of its entities, including the Central Intelligence Agency, know about “unexplained aerial phenomena” — that is, UFO sightings made over several decades by military personnel and others...

