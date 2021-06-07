World

Flying high: Qantas at the centre of disturbing drug smuggling ring

Intelligence report says as many as 150 employees linked to organised crime

07 June 2021 - 20:17 By Angus Whitley

Qantas Airways has asked Australian law-enforcement agencies for details of an intelligence report that is said to suggest the airline has been infiltrated by organised criminal gangs importing drugs.

Qantas wrote to the Australian Criminal Intelligence Commission, the Federal Police, Border Force and Aviation and Maritime Security after Nine Entertainment publications said an intelligence operation called Project Brunello found potentially 150 employees had links to organised crime...

