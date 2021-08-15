World

You think this is just about Afghanistan? Think again

As the Taliban takes over the country, other jihadist groups are already carrying out attacks in the region

15 August 2021 - 18:42 By Ruth Pollard

The spillover began before the Taliban had even reached Kabul. City after city fell this past week, and now the Islamist insurgents have entered the capital. It will only get worse as the conflict expands beyond Afghanistan’s borders. 

Jihadist groups based in the country, some with transnational agendas like Al-Qaeda, now have a template for defeating governments backed by major powers and have been emboldened by the Taliban’s lightning-fast advance. This is happening as the jihadi ecosystem is experiencing the lowest counter-terrorism pressure in the last two decades, effectively getting free rein. Asfandyar Mir, South Asia security analyst for the US Institute for Peace, says it’s a dangerous combination when threats go up at the same time efforts to combat them go down...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Eye on the world – August 16 2021 World
  2. What have we done to deserve this? Quake makes Haitians relive many traumas World
  3. You think this is just about Afghanistan? Think again World
  4. Indigenous Aussies in peril as Delta outbreak reaches Outback World
  5. Prince Andrew’s predicament puts royal family at a crossroads World

Latest Videos

‘Complicit we were not’: Ramaphosa on corruption, the ANC & Guptas at state ...
Ramaphosa faces tough questions on his return to state capture commission

Related articles

  1. Embassies get staff out of Afghanistan as Taliban claim two big cities World
  2. ISMAIL LAGARDIEN | As the US flees another lost war, what will remain of its ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. Afghanistan's Ghani says consulting with local leaders, international partners World
  4. Taliban enter Afghan capital as US diplomats evacuate by chopper World
  5. Afghan president in urgent talks as Taliban take key town near Kabul World