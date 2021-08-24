World

‘We are in agony’: desperate Nigerians sell homes, land to free kidnapped kids

While more than R272m in ransoms have been paid over the past decade, about 300 kidnapped pupils are still missing

24 August 2021 - 20:00 By Abraham Achirga and Libby George

After armed men snatched seven of Abubakar Adam’s 11 children in northwestern Nigeria, he sold his car and a parcel of land and cleaned out his savings to raise a ransom to free them.

He sent his 3-million naira (R110,000) into the bush, together with payments from other families in his town of Tegina. The kidnappers took the money, seized one of the men delivering it and sent back a new demand for more cash and six motorbikes...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Eye on the world – August 25 2021 World
  2. ‘We are in agony’: desperate Nigerians sell homes, land to free kidnapped kids World
  3. A cost-benefits analysis of MBAs is long overdue World
  4. Llamandla! Mammal’s antibodies are the real deal in fight against Covid World
  5. Former sports stars rally to free female Afghan athletes from Kabul World

Latest Videos

‘It’s like being on a rocket’: Meet the bull riding African cowboy
New National Assembly speaker announced, demands order four times in first ...

Related articles

  1. Bandits in northwest Nigeria release 15 students after parents raise ransom Africa
  2. Nigeria says killing of Muslim travellers was 'prearranged' World
  3. Chibok schoolgirl freed in Nigeria seven years after abduction, governor says Africa