‘We are in agony’: desperate Nigerians sell homes, land to free kidnapped kids

While more than R272m in ransoms have been paid over the past decade, about 300 kidnapped pupils are still missing

After armed men snatched seven of Abubakar Adam’s 11 children in northwestern Nigeria, he sold his car and a parcel of land and cleaned out his savings to raise a ransom to free them.



He sent his 3-million naira (R110,000) into the bush, together with payments from other families in his town of Tegina. The kidnappers took the money, seized one of the men delivering it and sent back a new demand for more cash and six motorbikes...