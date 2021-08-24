‘We are in agony’: desperate Nigerians sell homes, land to free kidnapped kids
While more than R272m in ransoms have been paid over the past decade, about 300 kidnapped pupils are still missing
24 August 2021 - 20:00
After armed men snatched seven of Abubakar Adam’s 11 children in northwestern Nigeria, he sold his car and a parcel of land and cleaned out his savings to raise a ransom to free them.
He sent his 3-million naira (R110,000) into the bush, together with payments from other families in his town of Tegina. The kidnappers took the money, seized one of the men delivering it and sent back a new demand for more cash and six motorbikes...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.