Vaccines don’t provide protection for as long as hoped, study reveals

Data from test results shows the effectiveness of some vaccines begins to wane after four to five months

25 August 2021 - 18:27 By William Schomberg

Protection against Covid-19 offered by two doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech and Oxford/AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccines begins to fade within six months, underscoring the need for booster shots, according to researchers in Britain.

After five to six months, the effectiveness of the Pfizer jab at preventing infection in the month after the second dose fell from 88% to 74%, an analysis of data collected in Britain’s ZOE Covid study showed...

