COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | FDA grants full approval to Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine

24 August 2021 - 06:10 By TimesLIVE
Edgar Chavez, 31, receives a coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccination as part of a vaccine drive by the Fernandeno Tataviam Band of Mission Indians in Arleta, Los Angeles, California, US, August 23, 2021.
Edgar Chavez, 31, receives a coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccination as part of a vaccine drive by the Fernandeno Tataviam Band of Mission Indians in Arleta, Los Angeles, California, US, August 23, 2021.
Image: REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

The US drug regulator granted full approval to the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine, making it the first to secure such Food and Drug Administration validation as health authorities struggle to win over vaccine skeptics.

August 24 2021 - 06:00

Wall Street ends higher on full vaccine approval

Wall Street rallied and the Nasdaq reached an all-time closing high as sentiment was boosted by full FDA approval of a Covid-19 vaccine

