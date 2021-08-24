COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | FDA grants full approval to Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine
24 August 2021 - 06:10
FDA grants full approval to Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine
The US drug regulator granted full approval to the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine, making it the first to secure such Food and Drug Administration validation as health authorities struggle to win over vaccine skeptics.
Wall Street ends higher on full vaccine approval
Wall Street rallied and the Nasdaq reached an all-time closing high as sentiment was boosted by full FDA approval of a Covid-19 vaccine
#COVID19 UPDATE: A total of 37,789 tests were conducted in the last 24 hrs, with 7,632 new cases, which represents an 20.2% positivity rate. A further 163 #COVID19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 79,584 to date. Read https://t.co/fpClywBvlK pic.twitter.com/7vJp3rsoM4— NICD (@nicd_sa) August 23, 2021