COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | FDA grants full approval to Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine

#COVID19 UPDATE: A total of 37,789 tests were conducted in the last 24 hrs, with 7,632 new cases, which represents an 20.2% positivity rate. A further 163 #COVID19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 79,584 to date. Read https://t.co/fpClywBvlK pic.twitter.com/7vJp3rsoM4