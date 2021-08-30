Ending the coronavirus is top of God’s to-do list

The Covid-19 pandemic has generated a flurry of letters to the Almighty

“Dear God, please end the coronavirus pandemic,” wrote a boy from Germany. “And please, make my parents buy me a new iPhone and JBL speaker.”



Covid-19 may have caused tourism to the Holy Land to grind to a stop, but three times the average number of letters sent to God from around the world landed in Israel’s post office over the past 12 months. Many begged for Covid-19 to be brought under control, while others asked for repentance and — perhaps as the result of virus-related lockdowns — requested that new friends come into their lives, according to a statement from the post office...