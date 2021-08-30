Ending the coronavirus is top of God’s to-do list
The Covid-19 pandemic has generated a flurry of letters to the Almighty
30 August 2021 - 19:44
“Dear God, please end the coronavirus pandemic,” wrote a boy from Germany. “And please, make my parents buy me a new iPhone and JBL speaker.”
Covid-19 may have caused tourism to the Holy Land to grind to a stop, but three times the average number of letters sent to God from around the world landed in Israel’s post office over the past 12 months. Many begged for Covid-19 to be brought under control, while others asked for repentance and — perhaps as the result of virus-related lockdowns — requested that new friends come into their lives, according to a statement from the post office...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.