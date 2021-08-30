World

Ending the coronavirus is top of God’s to-do list

The Covid-19 pandemic has generated a flurry of letters to the Almighty

30 August 2021 - 19:44 By Gwen Ackerman

“Dear God, please end the coronavirus pandemic,” wrote a boy from Germany. “And please, make my parents buy me a new iPhone and JBL speaker.” 

Covid-19 may have caused tourism to the Holy Land to grind to a stop, but three times the average number of letters sent to God from around the world landed in Israel’s post office over the past 12 months. Many begged for Covid-19 to be brought under control, while others asked for repentance and — perhaps as the result of virus-related lockdowns — requested that new friends come into their lives, according to a statement from the post office...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Covid testing costs no shot in the arm for tourism industry, not least in SA World
  2. Traditional banking is ripe for a Big Tech takeover World
  3. Ending the coronavirus is top of God’s to-do list World
  4. ANALYSIS | Western elites have learnt nothing from the Afghan imperialist ... World
  5. Eye on the world – August 31 2021 World

Latest Videos

Babita Deokaran's six suspected killers appear in court for first time
'We will hunt you down': Biden vows to punish Kabul suicide attacks which ...

Related articles

  1. Gaza’s first rock band swoops in to drum up knowledge about war Lifestyle
  2. WATCH | 'Notes to God' cleared from Jerusalem's Western Wall World
  3. RONNIE KASRILS | A chief rabbi who is a disgrace to his faith and to human ... Opinion & Analysis