World

Despite new law, Texans who want an abortion have a Plan C

NGOs are providing women in the state with a variety of new, mainly online options to help terminate their pregnancies

05 September 2021 - 18:38 By Carey Goldberg and Catarina Saraiva

Days before the US Supreme Court cleared the way to effectively end abortion in the state, a truck rolled through parts of west Texas bearing a billboard with a message in English and Spanish: “Missed period? There’s a pill for that.”

Behind its three-day journey through university campuses was a national non-profit called Plan C, whose mission is to increase access to abortion pills and information on how to get and use them. While Plan C says such guidance is needed more than ever in Texas now that the state has banned most abortions after six weeks, pregnant Texans will soon face another hurdle: the state is about to ban medication abortions...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Eye on the world – September 6 2021 World
  2. ANALYSIS | Arrogance and ignorance: this is why the West lost in Afghanistan World
  3. With 1.2-billion Covid shots they don’t need, rich nations must help the poor World
  4. Despite new law, Texans who want an abortion have a Plan C World
  5. Trumped up: QAnon Shaman pleads guilty to his role in Congress riot World

Latest Videos

More freedom is coming for vaccinated people, says Phaahla
Motorists trapped in cars as flash floods pummel New York

Related articles

  1. Fears and jeers as Texas enacts brutal new anti-abortion law World
  2. US Supreme Court declines to block Texas abortion ban World
  3. Texas six-week abortion ban takes effect World