Despite new law, Texans who want an abortion have a Plan C

NGOs are providing women in the state with a variety of new, mainly online options to help terminate their pregnancies

Days before the US Supreme Court cleared the way to effectively end abortion in the state, a truck rolled through parts of west Texas bearing a billboard with a message in English and Spanish: “Missed period? There’s a pill for that.”



Behind its three-day journey through university campuses was a national non-profit called Plan C, whose mission is to increase access to abortion pills and information on how to get and use them. While Plan C says such guidance is needed more than ever in Texas now that the state has banned most abortions after six weeks, pregnant Texans will soon face another hurdle: the state is about to ban medication abortions...