Could Trudeau’s ‘sunny ways’ become dark days?

The Canadian prime minister sought an early election which he now risks losing

Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau had hoped to secure a majority in parliament when he called a snap election, but a lacklustre campaign and public anger over a vote during a pandemic are putting his chances of victory at risk.



Trudeau, in power since 2015, decided to gamble on an early vote and capitalise on his government’s handling of the pandemic, which included huge spending to support individuals and businesses, and high vaccination rates...