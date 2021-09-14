Could Trudeau’s ‘sunny ways’ become dark days?
The Canadian prime minister sought an early election which he now risks losing
14 September 2021 - 19:54
Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau had hoped to secure a majority in parliament when he called a snap election, but a lacklustre campaign and public anger over a vote during a pandemic are putting his chances of victory at risk.
Trudeau, in power since 2015, decided to gamble on an early vote and capitalise on his government’s handling of the pandemic, which included huge spending to support individuals and businesses, and high vaccination rates...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.