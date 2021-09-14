World

Could Trudeau’s ‘sunny ways’ become dark days?

The Canadian prime minister sought an early election which he now risks losing

14 September 2021 - 19:54 By Steve Scherer and David Ljunggren

Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau had hoped to secure a majority in parliament when he called a snap election, but a lacklustre campaign and public anger over a vote during a pandemic are putting his chances of victory at risk.

Trudeau, in power since 2015, decided to gamble on an early vote and capitalise on his government’s handling of the pandemic, which included huge spending to support individuals and businesses, and high vaccination rates...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Eye on the world – September 15 2021 World
  2. Could Trudeau’s ‘sunny ways’ become dark days? World
  3. ‘Flying Dragon’ roamed the southern skies too, say scientists World
  4. Crude reality: Oil glut Covid-19 built all but gone on resurgent fuel demand World
  5. Migration is the storm after the climate disaster, but it can be reined in World

Latest Videos

‘A criminal for planting cabbage’: Tshwane resident fined R1,500 for growing ...
More harrowing footage reveals policewoman allegedly telling hitmen how to kill ...

Related articles

  1. Indigenous groups call for Canada to identify graves after remains of 215 ... World
  2. Canada 'bets the farm' on big spending as second wave threatens economic ... World
  3. Canada's Justin Trudeau in isolation after wife tests positive for Covid-19 World
  4. Iran likely downed Ukraine airliner with missiles, Canada's Trudeau says World
  5. Reactions to Canadian PM Trudeau's brown face 2001 picture World