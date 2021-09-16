It takes more to fly a dragon than just reading the instructions
After five months of training, the first all-civilian SpaceX crew left the planet this week
16 September 2021 - 20:39
A billionaire e-commerce executive and three less-wealthy private citizens chosen to join him blasted off from Florida on Wednesday aboard a SpaceX rocket ship and soared into orbit, the first all-civilian crew ever to circle the Earth from space.
The quartet of amateur astronauts, led by the American founder and CEO of financial services firm Shift4 Payments Jared Isaacman, lifted off just before sunset from the Kennedy Space Centre in Cape Canaveral...
